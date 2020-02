Feb 13 (Reuters) - Diurnal Group PLC:

* DIURNAL GROUP PLC - US FDA ACCEPTS FOR REVIEW DIURNAL’S NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ALKINDI SPRINKLE

* DIURNAL GROUP PLC - PDUFA DATE SET BY FDA, WHICH WOULD BE EARLIEST DATE AT WHICH APPROVAL COULD OCCUR, IS 29 SEPTEMBER 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: