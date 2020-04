April 15 (Reuters) - Diurnal Group PLC:

* DIURNAL GROUP - SMALL NUMBER OF OFFICE-BASED STAFF ARE WORKING REMOTELY, AND CONTINGENCY PLANS HAVE BEEN ESTABLISHED TO SUPPORT BUSINESS CONTINUITY

* DIURNAL GROUP PLC - IS CONFIDENT THAT DIURNAL IS WELL-POSITIONED TO MINIMISE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON COMPANY’S BUSINESS. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: