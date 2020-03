March 5 (Reuters) - Diurnal Group PLC:

* DIURNAL GROUP - PETER ALLEN HAS INFORMED BOARD OF HIS INTENTION TO STEP DOWN AS CHAIRMAN

* DIURNAL - SAM WILLIAMS, NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF CO WILL BECOME INTERIM CHAIRMAN FOLLOWING PETER ALLEN’S DEPARTURE

* DIURNAL GROUP - WILL INITIATE SEARCH FOR PERMANENT SUCCESSOR TO PETER ALLEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: