March 6 (Reuters) - Diurnal Group PLC:

* DIURNAL - PROPOSED CONDITIONAL PLACING WITH INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS TO RAISE MINIMUM OF APPROXIMATELY £7.0 MILLION IN AGGREGATE BEFORE EXPENSES

* DIURNAL GROUP - NET PROCEEDS OF PLACING ARE EXPECTED TO PROVIDE FUNDING TO PROFITABILITY FOR CO’S LATE-STAGE CORTISOL REPLACEMENT FRANCHISE

* DIURNAL GROUP PLC - PROPOSED CONDITIONAL PLACING AT PLACING PRICE OF 32 PENCE PER NEW ORDINARY SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: