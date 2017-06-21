BRIEF-Divergent Energy Services announces update on linear pump

June 21 (Reuters) - Divergent Energy Services Ltd

* Divergent Energy Services Corp. Announces update on linear pump

* Divergent Energy Services -linear electromagnetic submersible pump currently installed in client well in saskatchewan is shut down pending removal from well

* Divergent Energy Services Ltd says client is scheduling a service rig to move onto well and remove linear pump for inspection

* Divergent Energy Services Ltd says once issue has been determined and resolved, divergent intends to reinstall linear pump and continue test