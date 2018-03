March 27 (Reuters) - Diversa:

* SAYS 6MONTHS 2017 SALES AT EUR 109,900 VERSUS EUR 22,486 2016

* SAYS 6MONTHS 2017 NET LOSS AT EUR 42,786 VERSUS LOSS EUR 18,869 IN 2016 Source text : bit.ly/2Gxsn5W Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)