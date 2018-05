May 9 (Reuters) - Air T Inc:

* DIVERSIFIED HOLDING COMPANY AIR T, INC. NAMES BRETT REYNOLDS AS SVP AND CFO

* AIR T INC - CANDICE OTEY TO CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CAO OF CO

* AIR T INC - REYNOLDS MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS SVP AND CFO OF COGENTIX MEDICAL