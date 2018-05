May 2 (Reuters) - Diversified Royalty Corp:

* DIVERSIFIED ROYALTY CORP. ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO THE MR. LUBE ROYALTY RATE, ADDITIONS TO THE MR. LUBE ROYALTY POOL, AMENDMENT OF ML ROYALTIES LP CREDIT FACILITY, AND MAY 2018 CASH DIVIDEND

* DIVERSIFIED ROYALTY CORP - ON MAY 1, ML LP AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT TO INCREASE ITS NON-AMORTIZING TERM LOAN FACILITY TO $41.6 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: