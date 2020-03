March 12 (Reuters) - Diversified Royalty Corp:

* . ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2019 RESULTS

* IN Q4 2019, GENERATED $8.4 MILLION OF REVENUE COMPARED TO $7.2 MILLION IN THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018

* ANNUAL DIVIDEND ON DIVIDEND’S COMMON SHARES INCREASED 3.4% FROM 22.25 CENTS PER SHARE TO 23 CENTS PER SHARE ON DECEMBER 1, 2019

* NET INCOME FOR Q4 2019 WAS $4.3 MILLION

* CO AND ITS ROYALTY PARTNERS MAY EXPERIENCE SOME SHORT/MEDIUM TERM NEGATIVE IMPACTS FROM COVID-19 OUTBREAK