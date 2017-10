Sept 20 (Reuters) - Divi’s Laboratories Ltd:

* Says Divi’s Laboratories Limited, unit-2 has been inspected by US-FDA from September 11 to September 19, 2017

* Inspection was for full CGMP and verification of all corrective actions proposed against previous inspection observations

* On completion of inspection, co got form 483 citing 6 observations which are procedural Source text: (bit.ly/2fibrVH) Further company coverage: