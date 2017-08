Aug 3 (Reuters) - Dixie Group Inc

* The Dixie Group reports second-quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.08 from continuing operations

* Dixie Group Inc - Q2 sales were $107.2 million or 1.8 percent above same quarter a year ago​

* Dixie Group Inc - ‍anticipate a total of $13 million in capital expenditures for 2017​