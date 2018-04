April 6 (Reuters) - Dixons Carphone Plc:

* ‍KATIE BICKERSTAFFE, UK & IRELAND CEO, HAS INFORMED BOARD OF HER DECISION TO STEP DOWN​

* ‍BICKERSTAFFE TO STEP DOWN TO TAKE UP POSITION OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE DESIGNATE AT NEW ENERGY SUPPLY BUSINESS RECENTLY ANNOUNCED BY SSE & INNOGY SE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)