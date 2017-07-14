FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dixons Carphone sells Phone House Spain for 55 mln eur
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 14, 2017 / 6:16 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Dixons Carphone sells Phone House Spain for 55 mln eur

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Dixons Carphone Plc

* Dixons Carphone - disposal of the Phone House Spain

* Dixons Carphone - entered into an agreement to dispose of its entire holdings in The Phone House Spain S.L.U., Connected World Services Europe S.L.U. and Smarthouse S.A.U to Global Dominion Access SA

* Dixons Carphone - following completion, which is expected to take place by the end of Q2, Dixons Carphone will receive a consideration of E55 million less working capital adjustments

* Proceeds will be reinvested back into the business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

