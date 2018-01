Jan 23 (Reuters) - Dixy Group:

* SAYS DIXY YUG INCREASES ITS STAKE IN DIXY TO 93.7 MILLION SHARES, ACCUMULATING MORE THAN 75% STAKE

* SAYS DIXY YUG AGREES WITH PROSPERITY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT TO BUY BACK DIXY‘S SHARES AT RUB 340/SHARE

* SAYS DIXY YUG TO BUY OUT AT LEAST 20% DIXY SHARES FROM PROSPERITY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT IN FIRST HALF OF 2018 Source text: bit.ly/2Dxg2xR

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)