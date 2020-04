April 30 (Reuters) - Djurslands Bank A/S:

* POTENTIAL WRITE DOWN FOR 2020 OF DKK 23.5 MILLION

* CORONAVIRUS CRISIS TO REDUCE BANK’S PLANNED GROWTH AND POSSIBILITY TO REALISE BUDGET FOR 2020

* EXPECTS 2020 PRETAX RESULT IN RANGE OF DKK 30-45 MILLION VERSUS PREVIOSULY DKK 60-86 MILLION

* EXPECTS Q1 PRETAX LOSS OF DKK 10 MILLION