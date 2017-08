July 11 (Reuters) - DKSH HOLDING AG:

* DKSH ENTERS INDONESIA FOR CONSUMER GOODS AND PHARMA

* ‍DKSH AND PT WICAKSANA AGREED THAT DKSH WILL ACQUIRE 60-65% OF SHARES OF PT WICAKSANA​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)