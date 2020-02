Feb 10 (Reuters) - DKSH HOLDING AG:

* FY ADJUSTED EBIT UP AT CHF 279.9 MILLION

* FY RESULT AFTER TAXES CHF 176.1 MILLION VERSUS CHF 260.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET SALES AT CHF 11.58 BILLION, UP 2.1%