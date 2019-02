Feb 7 (Reuters) - DKSH Holding AG:

* FY NET SALES INCREASED BY 3.1% TO CHF 11.3 BILLION

* FY PROFIT AFTER TAX GREW BY 22.0% TO CHF 260.3 MILLION (INCL. SALE OF HEALTHCARE BUSINESS IN CHINA)

* FY EBIT OF CHF 263.6 MILLION INCLUDED ONE-TIME EFFECTS OF CHF 20.7 MILLION

* OUTLOOK 2019: INCREASED OPERATING RESULT EXPECTED

* PROPOSAL TO INCREASE ORDINARY DIVIDEND TO CHF 1.85 PER SHARE (+12.1%)