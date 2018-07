July 12 (Reuters) - DKSH Holding AG:

* SAYS NET SALES BY 7.4% AND PROFIT AFTER TAX BY 4.5% IN FIRST HALF-YEAR OF 2018

* SAYS NET SALES INCREASED BY 7.4% TO CHF 5.7 BILLION

* SAYS OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) GREW BY 0.5% AND PROFIT AFTER TAX BY 4.5% ABOVE LAST YEAR

* SAYS EXPECTS FURTHER GROWTH IN NET SALES FOR 2018

* H1 EBIT WAS CHF 139.5 MILLION AND PROFIT AFTER TAX WAS CHF 97.5 MILLION

* OUTLOOK 2018: ALSO ANTICIPATES AN OPERATING RESULT AROUND LAST YEAR'S LEVEL