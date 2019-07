July 16 (Reuters) - DKSH HOLDING AG:

* H1 PROFIT AFTER TAX CHF 68.3 MILLION VERSUS CHF 97.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING PROFIT CHF 110.7 MILLION VERSUS CHF 139.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET SALES CHF 5.62 BILLION VERSUS CHF 5.67 BILLION YEAR AGO

* WE EXPECT A BETTER SECOND HALF AND A HIGHER OPERATING RESULT FOR GROUP IN 2019