Feb 22 (Reuters) - DKSH HOLDING AG:

* RECEIVED MAJORITY SUPPORT FROM SHAREHOLDERS FOR PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF AURIC PACIFIC (M) SDN. BHD. AT EGM

* WILL ACQUIRE 100% OF AURIC PACIFIC FOR A CONSIDERATION OF SGD 157,674,000 (EQUIVALENT TO MYR 480,905,700)

* ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN THE FIRST QUARTER OF THIS YEAR Source text - bit.ly/2XjmGxV Further company coverage: