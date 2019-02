Feb 22 (Reuters) - DKSH HOLDING AG:

* MARCO GADOLA WILL STAND FOR ELECTION AS CHAIRMAN

* ADRIAN T. KELLER IS PROPOSED AS CHAIRMAN FOR ONE TERM OF OFFICE IN 2019

* MARCO GADOLA TO JOIN DKSH’S BOARD ON JANUARY 1, 2020

* TO HAND OVER HIS RESPONSIBILITIES AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF STRAUMANN GROUP