Jan 6 - DKSH HOLDING AG:

* DKSH PARTNERS WITH CUHK MEDICAL CENTRE TO PROVIDE MEDICAL LOGISTICS MODEL IN HONG KONG

* DKSH WILL OFFER A LOGISTIC HUB SERVICE MODEL TO THE NEW HOSPITAL, WHICH WILL COME INTO OPERATION IN THE SECOND HALF OF 2020