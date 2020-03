March 17 (Reuters) - DKSH HOLDING AG:

* CANCELS ITS ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND CAPITAL MARKET DAY AND WILL RECONVENE BOTH AT LATER DATES IN 2020

* INTENDS TO HOLD ITS GENERAL MEETING WITH SAME AGENDA IN COMING MONTHS AND ITS CAPITAL MARKET DAY IN SECOND HALF OF 2020