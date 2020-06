June 26 (Reuters) - DL Holdings Group Ltd:

* FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$51.4 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF HK$18.7 MILLION

* EXPECTS BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT WOULD REMAIN CHALLENGING IN COMING YEAR DUE TO COVID-19

* FY REVENUE HK$226.4 MILLION VERSUS HK$186.5 MILLION

* IN COMING YEAR, REVENUE AND GROSS PROFIT FROM APPAREL BUSINESS ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE