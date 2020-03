BRIEF-D&L Industries Says Co May Experience Delays In Its Raw Material Shipments Coming From China

March 16 (Reuters) - D&L Industries Inc:

* D&L INDUSTRIES - CO MAY EXPERIENCE DELAYS IN ITS RAW MATERIAL SHIPMENTS COMING FROM CHINA

* D&L INDUSTRIES - TO MINIMIZE, IF NOT PREVENT DISRUPTION IN ITS SUPPLY, CO HAS FOUND ALTERNATIVE SUPPLIERS FOR AFFECTED RAW MATERIALS

* D&L INDUSTRIES - CO ASSURES CUSTOMERS OF CONTINUOUS PRODUCTION

* D&L INDUSTRIES - MAY EXPERIENCE SLOWER DEMAND FOR FOOD & FOOD INGREDIENT SEGMENT DUE TO LESS BUSINESS FROM HOTEL/RESTAURANT/CAFÉ (HORECA) SECTOR

* D&L INDUSTRIES - REALIGNING RESOURCES TO MAXIMIZE BENEFITS FROM RISING DEMAND FOR IMMUNITY-BOOSTING FOOD SUPPLEMENTS, CLEANING SOLUTIONS

* D&L INDUSTRIES - AS OF DATE, CO REMAINS TO BE COVID-19 FREE

* D&L INDUSTRIES - DOES NOT SEE ANY SIGNIFICANT IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC IN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: