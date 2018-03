March 13 (Reuters) - DLE Inc

* Says its unit W TOKYO Inc. signs business and capital alliance agreement with Dentsu Inc on March 13

* Says two entities will mainly cooperate on enterprise solution development related to younger female market

* Says Dentsu Inc will acquire 7 percent stake (7,500 shares)of unit W TOKYO Inc. for 277 million yen in total, and payment date on March 20

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/L7zrZY

