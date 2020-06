June 4 (Reuters) - DLF Ltd:

* IN QUARTER, RECOGNIZED IMPAIRMENT LOSS OF 1.51 BILLION RUPEES ON REASSESSMENT OF RECOVERABILITY OF CERTAIN ASSETS RELATED TO CLUBS, HOTELS, OTHERS

* IN QUARTER, PROVIDED FOR 1.57 BILLION RUPEES AS NET REALIZEABLE LOSS ON INVESTMENTS OR DOUBTFUL ADVANCES

* IN QUARTER, PROVIDED FOR CERTAIN CLAIMS OF 224.3 MILLION RUPEES FOR DELAY IN EXECUTION OF AGREEMENTS DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS