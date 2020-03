March 25 (Reuters) - DLH Holdings Corp:

* NO FURTHER DEBT REPAYMENTS ARE REQUIRED UNTIL JUNE 2022 - SEC FILING

* CURRENT BUSINESS LARGELY INSULATED FROM DISRUPTION BY COVID-19 - SEC FILING

* IDIQ CONTRACTS WITH HHS’ CDC AND NIH OFFER POTENTIAL NEW WORK RELATED TO COVID-19

* SOME INCREMENTAL GROWTH POTENTIAL ON CURRENT HEALTHCARE CONTRACTS TO SUPPORT COVID-19 RELATED EFFORTS (INCLUDING HHS, USAID, VA)