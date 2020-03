BRIEF-DLSI FY Operating Result Falls To 9.9 Million Euros

March 31 (Reuters) - Dlsi SA:

* FY FINANCIAL UPDATE

* FY OPERATING RESULT EUR 9.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 10.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 4.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FOR THE FIRST TIME IN FOURTEEN YEARS, DUE TO THE CURRENT HEALTH CRISIS, IT WILL NOT BE OFFERED DIVIDEND AT THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON JUNE 19, 2020

* DUE TO CORONAVIRUS, SINCE MARCH 16, 2020 CO HAS SEEN A 75% DROP IN ITS BUSINESS IN FRANCE AND AN 85% DROP INTERNATIONALLY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)