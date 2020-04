April 30 (Reuters) - DLSI SA:

* Q1 2020 REVENUE

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 43.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 51.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* GROUP IS CONFIDENT IN ABILITY TO OVERCOME THIS CRISIS

* TOO EARLY TO ASSESS THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 CRISIS ON THE ECONOMIC RESULTS OF THE GROUP IN 2020