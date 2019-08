Aug 15 (Reuters) - DLSI SA:

* CONTINUES ITS INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT WITH THE ACQUISITION OF A COMPANY IN SWITZERLAND BY ITS SUBSIDIARY PEMSA SA

* ACQUISITION OF MBT AG WILL ENABLE PEMSA SA TO EXCEED 65 MILLION SWISS FRANCS OF TURNOVER

* ACQUISITION EFFECTIVE SINCE AUGUST 12, 2019

* TRANSACTION CONFIRMS CO AMBITIONS TO BECOME MAJOR ACTOR IN SWISS MARKET