BRIEF-DMC Global reports Q3 loss $0.98/shr
#Market News
October 26, 2017 / 8:52 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-DMC Global reports Q3 loss $0.98/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Dmc Global Inc

* DMC Global reports third quarter financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.98

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.22

* Sees Q4 sales up about 30 percent

* Q3 sales rose 11 percent to $52.2 million

* DMC Global Inc - order backlog at quarter end was $32.0 million, up 16% from $27.7 million at end of Q2​

* DMC Global Inc - Q4 ‍gross margin is expected to be approximately 30 percent versus 25 percent in year-ago Q4​

* DMC Global - ‍ backlog at September 30, 2017, does not include $7.4 million petrochemical order, which will be reflected in Nobelclad’s year-end backlog​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
