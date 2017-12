BRIEF-DMG, Aim Upsize To Private Placement, Investment From Element Fleet Management

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Aim Explorations Ltd:

* DMG BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTIONS INC. AND AIM EXPLORATIONS LTD. ANNOUNCE UPSIZE TO PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.

* AIM EXPLORATIONS -CO & DMG BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTIONS HAVE INCREASED PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO UP TO 31.3 MILLION SUBSCRIPTION RECEIPTS AT $0.80/SUBSCRIPTION RECEIPT​

* AIM EXPLORATIONS - ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT COMMITTED TO MAKING INVESTMENT IN ‍DMG BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTIONS FOR OWNERSHIP OF ABOUT 9.9% OF ‍DMG BLOCKCHAIN