April 28 (Reuters) - DMG MORI AG:

* Q1 ORDER INTAKE REACHES € 440.2 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR’S QUARTER: € 708.3 MILLION)

* Q1 SALES REVENUES ARE AT € 458.0 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR’S QUARTER: € 629.2 MILLION)

* Q1 EBIT AMOUNTS TO € 25.3 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR’S QUARTER: € 50.4 MILLION)

* SAYS CANNOT MAKE A VALID FORECAST FOR THE 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR

* Q1 EAT OF € 17.2 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: € 34.7 MILLION)

* AGM, CONVENED FOR FRIDAY, 15 MAY 2020 TO BE HELD VIRTUALLY