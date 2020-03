March 4 (Reuters) - DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SYSTEMS SA:

* FUNDRAISING OF EUR 3 MILLION

* NET PROCEEDS FROM THIS BOND ISSUE AIMS TO STRENGTHEN CASH FLOW OF DMS GROUP TO FINANCE GROWTH OF ACTIVITY

* ALSO ANNOUNCES INNOVATION FUNDING OF EUR 0.7M FROM THE OCCITANIA REGION Source text: bit.ly/38gOMyk Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)