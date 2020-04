BRIEF-DMS Group FY Net Loss Group Share Narrows To 3.1 Million Euros

April 30 (Reuters) - DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SYSTEMS SA :

* FY REVENUE EUR 31.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 24.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA LOSS EUR 2.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 3.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: DIFFICULT TO QUANTIFY ITS EFFECTS ON ACTIVITY

* FY NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EUR 3.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 5.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AVAILABLE CASH STOOD AT € 1.5 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019

* AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019 FINANCIAL DEBT AMOUNTED TO € 9.3 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)