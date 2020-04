BRIEF-DMS Group Q1 Revenue Up At 7.6 Million Euros

April 20 (Reuters) - DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SYSTEMS SA :

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 7.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IT IS CURRENTLY DIFFICULT TO QUANTIFY PRECISELY THE EFFECTS OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON ACTIVITY IN 2020

* RADIOLOGY ORDER BOOK REMAINS STRONG

* DID NOT RECORDED ANY SIGNIFICANT CANCELLATIONS OF ORDERS, BUT MAINLY POSTPONEMENTS OF DELIVERIES AT THE REQUEST OF CUSTOMERS

* IN TERMS OF ACTIVITY, CONSEQUENCES OF HEALTH CRISIS ON Q1 2020 ARE LIMITED

* THE CONSTRUCTION OF THE FUTURE INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION AND ASSEMBLY UNIT IN GALLARGUES LE MONTUEUX HAS BEEN HALTED SINCE MID-MARCH

* ON THE INDUSTRIAL LEVEL, PRODUCTION HAS BEEN HELD BACK SINCE MID-MARCH BY THE WORK ORGANISATION SET UP TO FOLLOW THE HEALTH RULES