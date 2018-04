April 17 (Reuters) - Diagnostic Medical Systems SA :

* ANNOUNCES UPDATES ON ITS DMS BIOTECH DIVISION

* SIGNATURE VIA DMS BIOTECH OF TWO NEW AGREEMENTS FOR LIPOFILLING SOLUTIONS IN EUROPE

* FILING OF NEW PATENT FOR PRODUCTION OF ADIPOSE TISSUE CELLS

* DMS BIOTECH SAYS HAS FINALIZED PROSPECTIVE STUDY ON EVALUATION OF STEMCIS’S TECHNOLOGY IN TREATMENT OF CANINE OSTEOARTHRITIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)