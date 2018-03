BRIEF-DMV Says Uber Indicated Will Not Renew Current Permit To Test Autonomous Vehicles In California

March 27 (Reuters) - California Department of Motor Vehicles:

* CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF MOTOR VEHICLES SAYS UBER INDICATED IT WILL NOT RENEW ITS CURRENT PERMIT TO TEST AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES IN CALIFORNIA

* CALIFORNIA DMV- ON CURRENT PERMIT TERMS, UBER’S AUTHORITY TO TEST AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES ON CALIFORNIA PUBLIC ROADS WILL END ON MARCH 31, 2018

* CALIFORNIA DMV - UBER INDICATED IT HAS SUSPENDED AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE TESTING OPERATIONS INDEFINITELY IN ARIZONA, CALIFORNIA, PENNSYLVANIA, TORONTO

* CALIFORNIA DMV- PRIOR TO RESUMING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE TESTING OPERATIONS IN CALIFORNIA, UBER MUST APPLY FOR A NEW TESTING PERMIT