BRIEF-DNA Announces Final Tender Offer Results

March 21 (Reuters) - DNA OYJ:

* REG-DNA PLC: ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL TENDER OFFER RESULTS

* VALID TENDER INSTRUCTIONS OF EUR 79,000,000 IN AGGREGATE NOMINAL AMOUNT OF 2018 NOTES WERE RECEIVED PURSUANT TO TENDER OFFER

* EUR 138,220,000 IN AGGREGATE NOMINAL AMOUNT OF 2021 NOTES WERE RECEIVED PURSUANT TO TENDER OFFER

* ‍FINAL ACCEPTANCE AMOUNT SET AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF EUR 60,000,000 OF 2018 NOTES AND EUR 90,000,000 OF 2021 NOTES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)