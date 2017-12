Dec 19 (Reuters) - Dna Oyj:

* ‍SAYS FINDA TELECOMS OY HAS WITH A BUSINESS TRANSACTION MADE ON 19 DECEMBER 2017, BOUGHT 44.2 MILLION DNA SHARES​

* ‍FINDA'S HOLDING IN DNA HAS NOW FALLEN BELOW 5 PERCENT AND FINDA TELECOMS HOLDING IN DNA EXCEEDED 30 PERCENT​