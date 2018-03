March 20 (Reuters) - DNA OYJ:

* REG-DNA PLC ISSUES A EUR 250 MILLION BOND

* SEVEN-YEAR BOND MATURES ON 27 MARCH 2025

* BOND IS EXPECTED TO BE RATED BBB BY STANDARD & POOR’S.

* NORDEA BANK AB (PUBL) AND OP CORPORATE BANK PLC ACT AS JOINT LEAD MANAGERS FOR ISSUE OF BOND.

* ISSUES A SENIOR UNSECURED BOND OF EUR 250 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)