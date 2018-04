April 19 (Reuters) - DNA Oyj:

* REG-DNA PLC’S INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-MARCH 2018: DNA’S YEAR 2018 OFF TO A STRONG START; RECORD-HIGH MOBILE SERVICE REVENUE

* Q1 REVENUE 222.3 MILLION EURO (REUTERS POLL: EUR 219 MILLION)

* Q1 EBITDA 72.3 MILLION EURO (REUTERS POLL: EUR 69.6 MILLION)

* GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED