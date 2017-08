July 18 (Reuters) - DNA OYJ:

* Q2 NET SALES EUR ‍219.3​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 210.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q2 EBITDA EUR ‍67.6​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 58.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN AT SAME LEVEL AND COMPARABLE OPERATING RESULT IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE SOMEWHAT IN 2017 COMPARED TO 2016​

* ‍GROUP'S FINANCIAL POSITION AND LIQUIDITY IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN AT A HEALTHY LEVEL​

* OUTLOOK FOR 2017 REMAINS UNCHANGED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)