Aug 14 (Reuters) - Dnb Asa :

* DNB ASA says total of 5.4 million shares were repurchased in open market, whereas a total of 2.7 million shares will be redeemed from state of Norway

* DNB ASA - Weighted average purchase/redemption price for 5.4 million shares is NOK 152.75 ; DNB ASA will return approximately NOK 821 million to shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: