June 13 (Reuters) - DNB ASA:

* Norway bank DNB's CEO Rune Bjerke says there is no doubt Norwegian economy has strengthened compared to 6 months ago

* DNB ceo says bank reiterates guidance on lending growth despite recent tightening by regulators

* DNB ceo says more confident about losses from oil service industry, still expects challenging times in this industry in 2017 and 2018 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Joachim Dagenborg)