April 24 (Reuters) - DNB ASA:

* OLAUG SVARVA WAS ELECTED AS NEW CHAIR OF BOARD IN DNB ASA, WITH A TERM OF OFFICE OF UP TWO YEARS

* TORE OLAF RIMMEREID WAS RE-ELECTED AS VICE CHAIR OF BOARD, AND JAAN IVAR SEMLITSCH AND BERIT SVENDSEN WERE RE-ELECTED AS BOARD MEMBERS, ALL WITH A TERM OF OFFICE OF UP TO TWO YEARS