May 23 (Reuters) - DNB Financial Corp:

* DNB FINANCIAL SAYS AS PART OF INTERNAL RESTRUCTURING, CO ELIMINATED POSITION OF CHIEF BANKING OFFICER OF CO AND OF UNIT, DNB FIRST - SEC FILING

* DNB FINANCIAL CORP - VINCE LIUZZI, WHO HELD POSITION OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF BANKING OFFICER, IS NO LONGER WITH COMPANY OR DNB FIRST Source text: (bit.ly/2J2mbnS)