BRIEF-DNB says may revise outlook for loan losses at November CMD

July 12 (Reuters) - Dnb

* CFO Kjerstin Braathen: loan losses will continue to fluctuate going forward

* CFO: not happy with cost development in the quarter, will need to work on that

* CEO Rune Bjerke says on loan losses outlook, it is an estimate, not a target, we may come back with more specifics at capital markets day

* CEO says on loan losses outlook, there is no assumption that more will come; the "up to" nok 18 billion outlook stays in place until capital markets day (CMD)

* DNB is due to hold its CMD in Nov. 21